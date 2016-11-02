Heart Hotel opens up to first guests

CELEBRATION: Candace Powell and Daniel Sharp share a glass of bubbly on their hotel balcony as two of the first guests to arrive at Heart Hotel on Tuesday.

WHEN Candace Powell and Daniel Sharp opened the door to their room, they were met with the feeling of luxury as two of the first guests in Airlie's newest hotel.

On Tuesday, Heart Hotel and Gallery Whitsundays opened its doors to the first round of guests, starting strong with eight rooms booked.

With seven nights booked, Candace and Daniel said they had high expectations.

Had the hotel met them?

"Yes, definitely,” Candace said. "Being brand new, it's a lot more modern from the marble in the lobby to all the finishes - everything.”

This isn't the first time the couple has visited the region, holidaying here in December last year and falling in love.

"It's so relaxed and the views are amazing,” Candace said.

Heart Hotel has been on the radar for the pair for a long time, having booked their stay nearly seven months ago.

"We were just searching and I noticed it was a brand new one so I booked it,” Daniel said. "It sold itself as a pretty nice place and it's been like that so far.”

The hotel boasts 24-hour reception, daily house keeping, an on-site restaurant run by locals and of course, views of Airlie Beach.

Managing director of at Hotel Group Jeff Aquilina said he was excited to finally open the doors to guests.

"We're thrilled to be open and welcoming guests to Heart Hotel and Gallery Whitsundays,” he said.