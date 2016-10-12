Help needed for missing Holden

HELP: Police are calling for assistance to find this 2003 model black Holden Commodore.

WHITSUNDAY Police are calling for help to locate a missing 2003 model black Holden Commodore with the registration number 099HMR.

The car has a large amount of business advertising on the doors and rear drop tray and there is also believed to be a quantity of timber in the rear tray.

The vehicle was stolen between Sunday, October 9 and Monday, October 10 from where it was parked on the street outside of a unit in a housing estate on Airlie View in Airlie Beach.

Unfortunately the car was unlocked and the keys were believed to have been left inside.

Police are calling on social media users to share the image and help find the car.

If you see it or have any information that could assist police, call the Whitsunday Police station on 4948 8888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.