Help Valerie get her transplant

Peter Carruthers | 18th Sep 2016 2:00 PM
FOR A CAUSE: Barb Adamson and Val McMahan-Kaden will be at the fundraiser for Val at Banjo's Bar & Bistro.
FOR A CAUSE: Barb Adamson and Val McMahan-Kaden will be at the fundraiser for Val at Banjo's Bar & Bistro. Peter Carruthers

A LONG-TIME member of the Whitsunday community needs your help.

Valerie McMahan-Keden has MS and is in desperate need of a haematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Ms McMahan-Keden will have to travel to Singapore for the treatment.

She is blind and cannot walk.

She said for ethical reasons the controversial stem-cell treatment she needed was no longer offered in Australia.

"They take my blood and the baby stem-cells and clean them... and then give me chemotherapy to kill my immune system and then reintroduce my stem-cells back into me to build my immune system back up,” she said.

The treatment has been found to halt the debilitating symptoms but it is not without risk.

"Less than 1% could die but this disease is a humiliating disease, you never know what's coming,” Ms McMahan-Keden said.

"Instead of just sitting here and letting the disease eat me up I would rather die trying to do something than do nothing,” she said.

Ms McMahan-Keden said she wanted nothing more than a normal life and to ease the burden on her family.

"There is hope for my struggle to be normal; to work or walking or just everyday chores and cooking that I miss doing so much,” she said.

The fundraising effort has secured only $4000 of a $115,000 goal.

Friend Barb Adamson has got on board to help.

"She is my friend and we will keep going until we reach our goal,” Ms Adamson said.

Banjo's Bar & Bistro will offer music, raffles and a silent auction on September 22.

Donate also via the Go Fund Me page: gofundme.com/2dw545u4

