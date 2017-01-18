Help with a lunch box snack for school kids

THE Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre has joined forces with Cannonvale Coles to help fill kids' lunch boxes this coming school year.

The "Lunchbox Food Appeal” aims to get kids off to a good start with healthy and nutritious lunch options.

During the month of February, a food bin will be set up at Cannonvale Coles where customers, or anyone who'd like to donate, can drop off food items. The food will then be passed on to families with school children in the Whitsundays.

Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre community development officer Tamara Noble said the initiative aimed to help parents out.

"People can donate food items that parents could put in kids' lunch boxes,” she said.

"With Christmas just happening, parents have also got to pay for school books and things like that. Money can be tight for families. Basically, we're just trying to help anyone who needs help.”

While they will accept most food, the donations need to preferably be non-perishable items and healthy food options.

The food appeal follows the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre Christmas food drive.

If you'd like to donate, keep an eye out for the bin at Coles starting from February 1.