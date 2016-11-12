High school student snags 4th against the best

ALL SMILES: Emma Hogan with sister Kasey after the Hamilton Island Triathlon.

THERE were Olympic athletes and full-time professional athletes but that didn't stop one local high school girl from snagging fourth in the ladies in the Hamilton Island Triathlon today.

Emma Hogan is a 16-year-old Proserpine girl who has been entering the triathlon for the last few years.

She was ecstatic with the win.

"I didn't expect to come fourth at all,” she said.

"It's pretty amazing considering its fourth to some of the most elite athletes in the sport,” she said.

"I'm really happy with it. Coming into the race, I come every year and there's always a great turn out of amazing athletes

"I was really just racing myself and the clock and aiming for a personal best time, which I got. To come fourth is even better. "

The Proserpine High School Student also had her mum and sister in the field.

"It's the most amazing race in the area,” Hogan said.

"Out along the runway is absolutely amazing

"I mean it's Hamilton Island, it doesn't get much better.”

Hogan isn't just a local athlete to keep an on in the future she's also incredibly humble.

"I have to thank mum and dad for all the support, without them I couldn't do it,Hi and all the race organisers for making it happen,” she said.

Hogan said she'd like to keep improving and said she'd "love” to get to the Olympics one day.

"I'd really like to continue in the sport and progress through to the girls that place in the top three,” she said.

"To get to that point would pretty much be a dream.”