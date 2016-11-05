The Hillbilly Goats are loose in Airlie Beach's top paddock

NORTH Queensland's favourite Celtic/folk/bluegrass act are on the road and will be appearing this Sunday at the fourth Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

Taking leafs out punk rock song books the Hillbilly Goats weave in classic folk and bluegrass sounds from the 1800s, the result is an high-energy and edgy toe-tapping frenzy.

The Hillbilly Goats are Bryce Wearne (Goat Boy) on the guitar and harmonica and Mahney Wearne (Goats Girl) plays the double bass.

"Some of our music is two and three hundred years old. We are taking old school Sex Pistols stuff and in our own slant on it," Bryce said.

"We haven't listened to punk since we were in our 20s and now at 40-years-old all that (music) is washing over our blue grass," Mahney said.

"We make our audience feel young with our colour and our haircuts and our energy and we deliver them a really happy sound."

Hillbilly Goats: Live on stage at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music this Sunday.

The Hillbilly Goats have been on the road for the last seven years and have recently left their home in the mountains behind Port Douglass for the bright lights of the Gold Coast.

"We can't do what we do in isolation, we need population," Mahney said.

"Every place that we live we don't really get involved with the community because every weekend we do this. Home is just a base. We are in Toowoomba next weekend and then we are on a cruise ship around the South Pacific and back, then we're heading south.

"The interesting thing about music is we have found friends up and down the coast. When we say 'we love Airlie Beach' we do, we have got a big family here because we have been working here for so many years as we tour through.

"We have got a fan-base and places to stay and people to catch up with. That is what life is for us, we are connecting the dots all over Australia," Mahney said.

Check out the Hillbilly Goats on the main stage at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music at 12.45pm on Sunday.