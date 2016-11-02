Hillside Haven rescued by council

COMMUNITY WIN: The Hillside Haven Aged Care Facility in Collinsville has been purchased by the Whitsunday Regional Council.

THE beleaguered Hillside Haven nursing home has been thrown a life line by Whitsunday Regional Council.

Council has offered to buy the facility by warned the former business model was "not viable” and said they would be looking at "options” to make it a sustainable community asset. The offer to purchase the Hillside Haven Aged Care Facility at Collinsville has been accepted by receivers and the building is now under contract.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said the council's offer was well below the reserve at auction but the amount was confidential until the sale officially settled.

"Council is keen to explore all options for the facility to assist the aged community at Collinsville,” he said.

"However I can confirm it will not re-open in the near future and will not operate as it has previously as the building is non-compliant and the previous business model is obviously not viable.

"There is a lot of background work to be done before the building can open in any form and council will make sure they have done their homework before deciding on future options.”

Lorna Simpson, the former manager of the home when it was run by the community, was "over the moon” with the news.