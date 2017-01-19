Hope for lockout reprieve

OPPOSITION: Safe Night precinct activists like Ray Romano (pictured) want to see the lockout laws delayed or scrapped.

UNCERTAINTY over whether the 1am lockout laws will go ahead has one business owner hopeful they will be delayed or reversed.

While 3am lockout times in Safe Night precincts have been in force since July 1 last year, the 1am lockout time is due to take effect on February 1.

However, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad refused to commit to enforcing the next stage of the legislation, adding the government wanted to first review data from the first six months.

Mama Africa owner Stacy Harvey said while local businesses wanted certainty she would welcome a backflip.

"It's certainly frustrating, to say the least, but at least we have a glimmer of hope that they will postpone their decision for a 1am lockout,” she said.

"They have been pretty adamant that they would push through no matter what but the evidence isn't there to support it and there will be job losses. If they call an early election I think it might backfire against them.”

Whitsunday LNP MP Jason Costigan said the Queensland Government's position was as "clear as mud”.

"What I gleaned from the Christmas period is we have some confusion over these lockout laws and people in business deserve certainty,” he said.

"I will continue to fight these laws because there is no guarantee that it will do any better than what the LNP brought in. The only reason they changed the laws is because of political ideology.”

An Attorney-General department's spokesperson said the government would not pre-empt the outcome of the lockout law review.

"The Palaszczuk Government understands this is a passionate issue, and people on both sides of the debate hold strong views,” the spokesperson said.

"All the evidence in Australia and overseas shows that reducing the service of alcohol after midnight is the most effective measure to reduce alcohol-fuelled violence.”