How to keep the kids entertained

FUN IN THE SUN: Need to keep the kids entertained for the rest of the school holidays? Then head to BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort.

THE madness that is Christmas is over, the new year has been welcomed with open arms but there's a still a few weeks left of school holidays and the kids are running out of activities to keep them entertained.

Enter BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort - the perfect place to bring the family. With non-stop holiday fun, the BIG4 schedule has gone into overdrive with their 'Kids Driving You Nuts' special deal.

FUN: There's plenty of fun activities to do for all ages at BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort. contributed

Running until Saturday, January 28, the deal offers a ton of additional free extras including kids stay free, one free session of Kid's Club per child, free mini golf and tennis, free froggie bag with an activity book and kids eat free in selected restaurants.

Marketing manager at BIG4 Tanya Cran said, at such a busy time of year, parents appreciated heading off for a break.

WATER FUN: BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort's pool is hugely popular with families. contributed

"There is so much going on, the kids will have plenty of fun and parents will have time to relax. We offer poolside massage at the same time as Kid's Club so we are taking care of everyone.

"Other activities include popcorn and big screen movie nights, Discover Scuba, Wii discos, arts and crafts, pancake breakfasts, a full-on activities guide and much more to keep the young and young-at-heart entertained. We have many local families who escape over the holidays to come and stay with us and they feel miles away from home!”

For more information visit www.adventurewhitsunday. com.au/specials-events or call 1300 640 587.