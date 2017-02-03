Hundreds jump on board jet boat launch

LAUNCH PARTY: The team at Whitsunday Jetski Tours in front of the new Island Jet Boating vessel.

ABELL Point Marina was the place to be last night with the launch of Island Jet Boating bringing in hundreds of guests.

Hosted by Whitsunday Jetski Tours, the evening saw the launch of the vessel at Airlie Adventure Central.

It was also the first Tourism Whitsundays members networking night for 2017 and it was safe to say the event was record breaking.

More than 200 people attended the event, the most people Tourism Whitsundays has had attend a networking night.

Owner of Whitsunday Jetski Tours, Toni Ward said she was more than happy with the response the evening received.

"We had the top 50 tour and travel agents in the region for the last year there who looked after us," she said.

"It was a fantastic collaboration of getting everyone together and having our tourism community together and help us launch a great vessel."

Since the vessels launch in December 2016, Ms Ward said it had proved to be a popular option for both tourists and locals.

"It's that uniqueness and it's something fresh to the area that has made it gain a lot of popularity," she said.

"It's not often in two hours you can zoom across on a jet boat to a beautiful island resort.

"When you get to Daydream, guests can do jet ski hires, or jump on a banana boat or experience the living reef."

CROWD: The Island Jet Boating launch was the biggest networking night on record for Tourism Whitsundays. Phill Gordon Hd-xposure

Ms Ward said Island Jet Boating catered for the holiday makers who would rather let someone else take the driver's seat and enjoy the ride.

Tour participants confident enough to ride their own jetskis during Whitsunday Jetski Tours and the Island Jet Boating experience gave tourists - who aren't confident in driving a jet ski or can't speak English well - a chance to experience the same spins and thrills that is offered on a jetski tour.

Chair of Tourism Whitsundays, Al Grundy said the turnout was "gold".

"It's really encouraging because only 12 months ago we probably only had 40 or 50 people turning out," he said.

"It shows you what 12 months does with positive leadership."

During speeches on the evening, Mr Grundy said the great deal of activity happening in the first six months of 2017 was encouraging for not just members, but the region as a whole. "Particularly with southern media and alliances with Tiger and Virgin (airlines)," he said.

"With them being on side and pushing the Whitsundays is awesome for us and I do believe it should lead to a better flow season for us. They'll help fill the gaps where our numbers drop."