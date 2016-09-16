Inaugural ultra run has proven one of the best

THE CHAMPS: Sam Steadman (second in 57.4km), Brendan Davies (first in 57.4km) and Simon O'Regan (first in 28.7km) resting some very tired feet.

TRAIL RUNNING: The first Ultra Distance Run the Great Whitsunday Trail proved a sensation at the weekend, with runners competing over 57.4km.

Event Ambassador Brendan Davies claimed first in a "super tough and technical” run.

"Add in a torrential downpour mid-race which turned the downhill sections into a fun, muddy skating rink, and the usual North Queensland humidity and you really had to be a safe, smart and strong runner to get it done,” he said.

Sam Stedman, winner of the 2015 28.7km event also heralded the Ultra Distance as amazing.

Davies and Stedman were side by side at the half way point and it was a battle between these two very experienced runners right through to the exciting finish at the lagoon with only four minutes between them.

"To have such high profile athletes competing in this event is a bonus, as their reputation will add weight to the popularity of the event moving forward” said event organiser Wendy Downes

Committee member Julia Wheway of Strathdickie completed her first trail run, finishing in 8:02:06 as fifth lady across the line.

"I was so excited and proud to cross the finish line and all I can say is that it was awesome - bring on 2017,” she said. The Ultra Distance will return in 2017.