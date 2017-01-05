Mount Marlow crash claims life of elderly man

Whitsunday Police have closed Shute Harbour Rd between Gregory Cannonvalley Rd and Plemenuk Rd.

QUEENSLAND Police have revealed that the man who died on Shute Harbour Rd last night was a 74-year-old Gregory River man.

The man was the sole driver of a car involved in the head on collision at 4.30 yesterday afternoon.

Two other patients suffering non-life threatening injuries include a 29-year-old Cannonvale male and a 30-year-old Cannonvale female.

The 30-year-old female was airlifted to Townsville Hospital and is in a stable condition.

The condition of the 29-year-old is not yet known.

Significant traffic disruption occurred as a result of the crash with Shute Harbour Rd blocked off between Gregory Cannon Valley turn off and Plemenuk Rd.