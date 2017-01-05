Mount Marlow crash claims life of elderly man

QUEENSLAND Police have revealed that the man who died on Shute Harbour Rd last night was a 74-year-old Gregory River man.
The man was the sole driver of a car involved in the head on collision at 4.30 yesterday afternoon.
Two other patients suffering non-life threatening injuries include a 29-year-old Cannonvale male and a 30-year-old Cannonvale female.
The 30-year-old female was airlifted to Townsville Hospital and is in a stable condition.
The condition of the 29-year-old is not yet known.
Significant traffic disruption occurred as a result of the crash with Shute Harbour Rd blocked off between Gregory Cannon Valley turn off and Plemenuk Rd.
