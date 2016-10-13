Integrity New Homes makes their mark

IT SEEMS one local building business keeps getting better and better, winning yet another Queensland Housing Award (HIA).

At a ceremony last month, Integrity New Homes Whitsundays won best display home over $450,000 and overall display home as well as a category of the best ensuite over $8000.

The business has only been open in the Whitsundays for four years but in that time, they've certainly made their mark.

Sales consultant Anne McDonald said the business had won awards in different categories for the past three years.

"This is the second time we've won best display home. The other was for our home on Abell Road (in Cannonvale),” she said.

And the feeling of winning hasn't dampened either.

"Getting the recognition was fantastic,” Ms McDonald said.

"It was really good. We need all the help and exposure that we can get in our little neck of the woods.”

To be considered for the award, Ms McDonald said a submission had to be put forward.

The submission had to meet all requirements and include the project description, the materials in the build and contract prices.

Ms McDonald said their motivation to be the best business they could be continued to grow every day.

"We always like to push the fact that we're custom design builders,” she said.

"We don't just go out and build a home and hope it sells. We do custom design builds and we're all about our quality of inclusion.

"We have had a lot of national companies that have joined with us (since inception).”

Integrity New Homes Whitsundays operates out of display homes seven days a week from 11-3pm.

Visit www.inh.com.au/ whitsunday or call 0402856159.