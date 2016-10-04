26°
Irukandji jellyfish victim released from hospital

Dane Lillingstone | 3rd Oct 2016 4:52 PM
VERY VENOMOUS: Irukandji jellyfish are known to hospitalise up to 100 people annually and are found along the Queensland coast. Photo Contributed
VERY VENOMOUS: Irukandji jellyfish are known to hospitalise up to 100 people annually and are found along the Queensland coast. Photo Contributed

UPDATE: The 29-year-old woman stung by a jellyfish yesterday afternoon off Hamilton Island has been released from Mackay Base Hospital.

She was treated for the sting and discharged early this morning.

EARLIER: The woman stung by a jellyfish off Hamilton Island was transported in a stable condition to Mackay Base Hospital yesterday afternoon.

Her current condition is unknown at this time.

EARLIER: There are early reports that a woman has been stung by an irukandji jellyfish off Hamilton Island.

Ambulance services received the call around 4.30pm with the woman said to be in her late 20s.

She was stung on the arm and snorkelling at the time of the incident.

More information to come.

