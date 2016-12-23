Island's water woes

DIRTY: The water which came out of the bathtub taps in Geoff Mason's room on Daydream Island.

WHEN Geoff Mason and his wife arrived at Daydream Island for a relaxing holiday earlier this month, the last thing they expected to be met with was water so dirty, it couldn't be used.

"We paid $2000 for accommodation and $600 for an upgrade which was pretty much useless," he said.

Last month, it was reported Daydream Island's main water tank ran dry, leaving staff without water and, despite multiple attempts to solve the issue, guests have now felt the effects.

It is believed a leak in an underwater pipe, which has now been fixed, was the cause of the issue but with sediment from the bottom of the tank being stirred up, water quality reached an all-time low.

Mr Mason said when he and his wife arrived at their accommodation, they were greeted with water so dirty it could not be consumed.

After informing management, the couple was told there was a "small problem" with the water and it would be fixed in 20 minutes.

Little did they know, it would actually be three days.

"We were offered just two bottles of water and had to walk half a kilometre to have a shower," Mr Mason said.

Despite the conditions, the couple decided to stay.

"It would have cost $200 to leave the island via a ferry transfer and we would have had to find accommodation," Mr Mason said.

A statement released by Daydream Island said it had been managing water flow to the island from the mainland since issues caused by a leak arose.

It said it understood the impact the issue had on its guests.

"Daydream has been very mindful of the impact of this unforeseen situation on guests and has done everything possible to alleviate the situation and maximise guest comfort. Daydream Island apologises for any inconvenience it caused to guests," it said.

"A small number of guests had previously elected to utilise shower facilities at the other end of the island and all were provided with bottled drinking water."

The statement said the leak had now been repaired and all water quality issues had been solved.

"The water tank is at an acceptable level and additional barge supplies are not required," it said.

"Water to the resort had been discoloured by sediment from the water tank, however it was not contaminated."

Part of a building maintenance team for 20 years in Melbourne, Mr Mason said protocols were not followed in order to reach a solution.

"They should have gone room to room and flushed (the pipes) out but instead they let it sit," he said.

"People open and shut the taps and that's not good because the dirt stays in the line and doesn't clear."