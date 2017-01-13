31°
'It's a big sucker': Croc spotted on highway

Shakira Sellen
13th Jan 2017
A crocodile was spotted on the Bruce Highway at Goorganga Plains at Proserpine.
A crocodile was spotted on the Bruce Highway at Goorganga Plains at Proserpine. Contributed

A CROCODILE was spotted on the Bruce Highway north of Mackay on Saturday a resident has claimed.

The photo posted on social media shows an object on the highway at Goorganga Plains in Proserpine.

"My brother and family where heading back to Townsville," Shella Tada said.

"Not a good pic but it was a big sucka (sic)."

The crocodile spotting comes after heavy rain fell in the region.

In one week Hamilton Island recorded 331mm of rainfall, Crystal Brook (414mm) and Proserpine (347mm).

Commercial flights in and out of the Whitsunday Coast Airport resumed on January 8 after two days of cancelled flights due to the severe weather.

Meanwhile It's not the first time a crocodile has been spotted on a road in the region.

In April 2012 Harry and Karen Mauch were returning home with their son from a dinner in Mackay when they saw a two-metre reptile lying in the middle of Neills Rd in Habana.

The Daily Mercury front page of a crocodile on Neills Rd in Habana, just past Reliance Creek.
The Daily Mercury front page of a crocodile on Neills Rd in Habana, just past Reliance Creek. Daily Mercury

Earlier, a motorist had notified police that a big crocodile had leapt at his ute in the same area.

"As we came down the road we saw a car with flashing orange lights," Mr Mauch said.

"As we got closer, in the middle of the road was a crocodile."

