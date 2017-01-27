It's time! Fight Night returns

ON THE MONEY: Local Daniel McCormack lands one square on the jaw of Tim Minniecon at Airlie Fight Night 5.

AIRLIE Fight Night is back.

The sixth instalment of the popular fight night will return in April after staging their last knockout event in July, 2016.

The night will again be put on in partnership with LA Entertainment and Whitsunday Martial Arts.

LA Entertainment director Luke Anderson said he was pumped for the fight card.

"I'm really excited and proud to be hosting this with Anton Zafir and Dan Zealand, we're a great team,” he said.

"We've had a really good time (before).”

Although there has been a change of venue after their last event at the Whitsunday Sailing Club, Anderson said he expected another massive night.

"We had to go back inside as we can't afford any weather issues,” he said.

"We've got some jam-packed fights with mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, kickboxing and boxing and we're talking to some really really good fighters at the moment.”

Anderson said the support from local businesses and the community had again been strong.

"I really appreciate the community getting behind us again,” he said.

"We're talking to a couple of different charities and we'll have some really exciting prizes to auction off.

"We love doing this and hosting something that brings people that want and can help with this sort of thing sort of stuff.”

Airlie Fight Night regularly partners with local charities and raises money through an auction held on the night.

Last year they raised more than $1000 for Whitsunday Crisis and Counselling Services.

Whitsunday Martial Arts owner Anton Zafir said there would be a strong local contingent of fighters.

"Dan McCormack, Blair Frew and a couple of guys from some of the older shows will be back,” he said.

"There'll be quite a few guys you've seen before on the night.”

Zafir said he'd love to see a big crowd to support the Whitsundays - fighters and businesses alike.

"It's a good way to support your local fighters and a good way to support the community,” he said.

"(The) PCYC makes some money of this as well, so do local businesses and it's all good for the region.”

The night will feature all the regular entertainment including ring girls, DJ's and an after party at Boom Nightclub.

Airlie Fight Night 6 will be on April 15 at the Whitsunday PCYC.