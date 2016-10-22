Jake is having a ball as new cruise ambassador

THE Whitsunday Cruise Ship Ambassadors have welcomed their youngest new addition to their ranks.

One-year old Jake Bull was taken along for the ride by grandmother and Cruise Ship Ambassador Gay Bowden one day and the rest is history.

Following this momentous occasion, he is now a regular presence, becoming the youngest person to welcome cruise ship passengers to Airlie Beach.

Mrs Bowden said Jake was doing an excellent job in his new role and always brought a smile to everyone's face.

"I just took him along one day and everyone welcomed him and loves him being there,” she said.

"He charms everyone coming off the boat and is such a happy chappy as well as a new tiny member of our group.”

Wearing a matching shirt, Jake won the heart of cruise ship customers and has been warmly welcomed by all fellow Cruise Ship Ambassadors.

Mrs Bowden said the entire cruise ambassador team contributed towards the best cruise experience for customers.

"Our cruise ambassadors are just such an important asset to this area,” she said.

"We are a very tight knit group and enjoy welcoming people and helping them with things like greetings, books and information about the area.”

Mrs Bowden said she was proud of the impact Jake made to the team.

Five Whitsunday ship cruises are expected in November, with Jake to make a few appearances.