28°
News

Jake is having a ball as new cruise ambassador

Jacob Wilson | 22nd Oct 2016 9:00 AM
CUTE: Whitsunday Cruise Ambassador Gay Bowden with grandson Jake Bull.
CUTE: Whitsunday Cruise Ambassador Gay Bowden with grandson Jake Bull. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Whitsunday Cruise Ship Ambassadors have welcomed their youngest new addition to their ranks.

One-year old Jake Bull was taken along for the ride by grandmother and Cruise Ship Ambassador Gay Bowden one day and the rest is history.

Following this momentous occasion, he is now a regular presence, becoming the youngest person to welcome cruise ship passengers to Airlie Beach.

Mrs Bowden said Jake was doing an excellent job in his new role and always brought a smile to everyone's face.

"I just took him along one day and everyone welcomed him and loves him being there,” she said.

"He charms everyone coming off the boat and is such a happy chappy as well as a new tiny member of our group.”

Wearing a matching shirt, Jake won the heart of cruise ship customers and has been warmly welcomed by all fellow Cruise Ship Ambassadors.

Mrs Bowden said the entire cruise ambassador team contributed towards the best cruise experience for customers.

"Our cruise ambassadors are just such an important asset to this area,” she said.

"We are a very tight knit group and enjoy welcoming people and helping them with things like greetings, books and information about the area.”

Mrs Bowden said she was proud of the impact Jake made to the team.

Five Whitsunday ship cruises are expected in November, with Jake to make a few appearances.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Jake is having a ball as new cruise ambassador

Jake is having a ball as new cruise ambassador

Say hello to the youngest cruise ship ambassador.

Barra season nears close, but still time

TOP CATCH: Canonvale man Shane Allen holding a nice trout.

Looking for fishing tips for the weekend?

Won't stop fundraising until they get enough

FIGHT: Val McMahan-Kaden (front) with friends Barb Adamson and Jo Pillifeant, who say they won't stop fundraising until they get what they need.

Fundraising won't stop until Val can get treatment.

Reggae rockers hit shores

FIRE TIME: Katchafire will bring their funky live show and chill jams to Magnums Hotel.

Meet the band coming to set Airlie beach on fire

Local Partners

Jake is having a ball as new cruise ambassador

Say hello to the youngest cruise ship ambassador.

What catches your eye in the Whitsundays?

MARQUEE: The Airlie Beach Festival of Music marquee is where all the hottest music will be played at the annual event later this year.Photo contributed.

Have your say on Whitsunday landmarks.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Tim Finn headlining at Airlie Beach Music Festival

Music veteran Tim Finn from New Zealand will headline the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Tim Finn: "It's the kind of festival that artists love"

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Brad Pitt meets with his kids amid divorce proceedings

Brad Pitt meets with his kids amid divorce proceedings

Brad Pitt has met up with his oldest son Maddox, separately from the rest of his children, in a supervised visit.

Pictures of Taylor Swift allegedly being groped are sealed

They could "complicate jury selection".

Bruce Springsteen finds therapy useful

Singer Bruce Springsteen

Singer encourages others to seek help

Kerry Washington wants one more child

Kerry Washington recently gave birth to her second child

Kerry has only just become a new mum again

TRAVEL: Musicals light up Sydney

David Campbell performs in Dream Lover.

We take a trip through one of Sydney's finer scenes

In Flames are super 'proud' of new album

In Flames album to be released in November. Photo Contributed

In Flames to release new album in November

Selma Blair blames flight outburst on 'psychotic blackout'

Selma Blair

"I am someone who should never drink, and I rarely do"

Beautiful Queenslander in South Mackay

86 Juliet Street, South Mackay 4740

House 3 2 2 Contact Agent

This immaculate Queenslander is a home of significance and a slice of history on Mackay. Beautifully maintained throughout with many of the original features...

Looking To Build At The Beaches?

4 Whitesan Blue Terrace, Blacks Beach 4740

Residential Land 0 0 $255,000

Now is the time to purchase one of the last lots in exclusive Whitesan Blue Terrace. This 455m2 lot offers location and lifestyle, and a blank canvas for you to...

Beach Haven at Belmunda

9 Macartney Drive, Belmunda 4740

House 2 2 2 $369,000

If you're looking for a relaxed lifestyle and don't mind a spot of fishing and crabbing then you should jot this one down on the list. A very well maintained and...

High Exposure Location

West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 2 $280,000

A rare opportunity to buy a well looked after 3 bedroom home on high exposure Nebo Road. Situated on a block of 1,102 sq. m, the home is just a quick drive from...

Great Location - Great Views - Great Value

310/55 River Street, Mackay 4740

House 2 2 1 $299,000

Located on the third floor of the River Street OAKS building this two bedroom unit has a lot to offer and represents good value on a market that has plenty of...

Solid Brick Home - Prime Location

1 Hilda Crt, North Mackay 4740

House 3 1 2 $330,000

Lowset brick veneer home with three built-in bedrooms, open plan living and a double lockable garage. The 695 square metre corner lot provides easy access with...

Lifestyle Block ....... Vendor Will Meet the Market

119 Gardiners Road, Habana 4740

Residential Land 0 0 $220,000

After a visit to tranquil Habana it is easy to understand the areas' enduring popularity. This 3.7 acre property offers you the chance to escape the city and enjoy...

Flash Your Cash

30 Warrener St, Andergrove 4740

House 3 1 2 $270,000 Neg

A few minutes to Woolworths Shopping Complex, Andergrove Tavern and Schools, this affordable home represents good value. Fully enclosed underneath with a study...

Looking to Break into the Real Estate Market

5 Lavarack Street, North Mackay 4740

House 2 2 1 $175,000

Highset Queenslander with so much potential for a range of buyers - whether you're a tradie, home handyman or just someone with flare and heaps of...

Suburban Oasis for the Family

12 Alison Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 2 $419,000

If you enjoy privacy, convenience and space come and see this 4 bedroom home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a leafy outlook over parkland behind.

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge