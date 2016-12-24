News

Jet boating an Airlie must-do

24th Dec 2016 9:00 AM
THRILLS: Island Jet Boating is the latest businesses to kick off in the Whitsundays.
"IT'S adventure tours with a twist” - this is the way Steve Ward describes Island Jet Boating - the all new business which has kicked off with a bang.

Owners of award winning Whitsunday Jetski Tours, Mr Ward and his wife, Toni, decided to start the all new product which they said perfectly complimented their existing business.

"(Whitsunday Jetski Tours) is a really good niche business but does limit our market to people that are confident enough to drive jetskis,” Mr Ward said.

"If someone can't swim, is nervous about driving their own jetski or doesn't speak a lot of English, they can jump on a jet boat.

"We're opening (the business) up to another whole market to people who don't want to ride their own jetski but still want to have an adventure and thrill ride while still seeing the beauty of the Whitsundays and want to see a resort.”

Running for two hours, the tour, which takes up to 12 people, has an hour dedicated to return travel from Daydream Island and the South Molle area and another to exploring Daydream Island Resort.

Guests can choose to spend their time on the island to relax, play mini golf, go stand up paddle boarding or spend a little extra to hire a jetski or enjoy a relaxing banana boat ride.

Mr and Mrs Ward said they decided to purchase the vessel about a month ago after they set their sights on it 12 months ago.

Mr Ward said no matter the weather, guests would have an experience to remember.

"On a nice and calm day, it'd be a nice scenic tour until we start getting into our thrills and spins on the jet boat which would then ramp it up a bit,” he said. "On a really windy, rough day it'd be a really adventurous ride. It can ride in up to 25-30 knots of wind.”

Staff also take photos over the duration of the trip which can be retrieved from Facebook for free.

Mr Ward said the time frame of the tours caters for people who may want to do something on their last day in town.

"It gives them the option to do something else in the Whitsundays if they may be a bit short on time,” he said.

Three tours will be run each day. For more information visit the team at Airlie Adventure Central at Abell Point Marina, contact 49480000 or visit their website islandjet.com.au.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  abell point marina daydream island island jet boating whitsunday jetski tours

