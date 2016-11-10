Jetty closure backlash

DISGRUNTLED: Former mayor Glen Patullo speaks out against the impending demolition of South Molle Jetty.

FORMER Whitsunday shire mayor Glen Patullo has come out swinging over the flagged closure of the Shute Harbour South Molle Jetty.

Whitsunday Regional Council was presented with a structural report deeming the jetty unsafe, resulting in its closure being set for November 17.

Despite this report, MrPatullo said the jetty's closure would lead to a negative flow-on effect for the local economy.

"They have to do the maintenance and repair it. It's no good knocking it down because it's anti-tourism,” he said.

"It means you pay a lot more for seafood, it means you lose 100 jobs and it will have a devastating effect.”

Local seafood distributor James Day said the closure would force him and others to pack up and go.

"I moved up here two years ago with the understanding the wharf would still be here,” he said

"It would be extremely disadvantageous to the local economy to knock down this wharf and not replace it.

"There are not many jobs in the Whitsundays and to watch businesses go to other ports is just beyond me.”

Whitsunday Regional Council addressed the concerns of local tourism operators last Friday, pledging upgrades to the Lloyd Roberts pontoon to allow small operators to continue.

Installation of steps for smaller boats will be completed in two weeks and operators will face no increase in fees for moving to the new pontoon until June 30 next year.

Tourism operators reacted with mixed feelings.

Island Transfers operator Phil Syme said while his concerns were met, others weren't as lucky.

"From my perspective as a smaller operator I got what I wanted, but larger operators may not be so happy,” he said.

Salty Dog Sea Kayaking manager Neil Kennedy said he hoped the issue would be resolved in the long term.

"I would prefer they renovate the existing jetty,” he said.

"I just don't want to sit in Shute Harbour for three years without a jetty.”