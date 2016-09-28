Jobs on the way at Sandy Gully project

SOD TURNED: Department of Main Roads' Pat April, Vic Vassallo, Member for Mundingburra Corralee O'Rourke and Member for Dawson George Christensen at the Sandy Gully site on Monday.

MORE than 100 jobs are expected to be created in the region by the construction of the Sandy Gully Bridge project.

Funded jointly by the state and federal governments, the Sandy Gully Bridge project will flood-proof a 3.7km stretch of the highway from Euri Creek to Merinda, just north of Bowen.

This section of the Bruce Hwy is often the subject of regular road closures and once the upgrade is completed in 2018 will ensure the flow of traffic in all but a once-in-50-year- flood.

Member for Dawson George Christensen was on hand on Monday to turn the first sod of the project with Labor member for Mundingburra Coralee O'Rourke.

He said the upgrade would deliver "in excess of 100 jobs” and he was happy to see the contract awarded to Mackay-based company Vassallo Constructions.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said the Federal Government had committed $46 million and the State Government would chip in $11 million.

"Replacing this bridge and improving its flood immunity will help keep the highway open for all traffic, including heavy vehicles and other motorists accessing the Port of Abbot Point,” Mr Chester said.

"Making this section of the highway safer and more reliable will also benefit the rest of the state by keeping our freight trucks moving instead of being held up by flooded sections.”

The project will see a replacement of the existing Sandy Gully Bridge with a 70m bridge and culverts to provide improved flood immunity.

Approaches to the bridge will be replaced on a new alignment.

The project will also include the upgrade of intersections at East Euri Rd, Smiths Rd and Bergyl St.