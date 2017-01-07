John Anderson marched to beat of his own drum

"He would never let me down"

These are the words of Dennis Thorpe, who's best friend John Graham Anderson, aged 74, was killed in a twin car collision on Shute Harbour Road at Mt Marlow on Tuesday.

"He was so important to me and always helpful," Mr Thorpe said.

"If me and my wife wanted a lift to the airport he would always be there for us on time or early."

Mr Thorpe said John was an individual who always did things his own way.

"He liked being on his own and never wanted to be married," he said.

"He never had to answer to anyone, he could just do what he wanted when he wanted."

Described as a creature of habit, John was always known for wearing his trademark blue shirt and shorts.

Mr Thorpe always knew he could trust the word of his "mate" John, noting no-one could tell a straighter story.

"If he told me a story and said someone in Argentina pulled a hand gun...10 years later he would tell the same story," he said.

"That is how I knew he never lied, he was just fantastic with memory, if he said he caught a ten foot fish, he caught a ten foot fish."

John Graham Anderson was his own man. Contributed

When it came to interesting stories, John had plenty.

Born in England, John is believed to have started his career in the merchant navy in a venture which took him through North Sweden and South America before coming to Australia.

John worked on the Sydney Harbour Bridge with Paul Hogan before he was famous and moved to Brisbane before eventually settling down in the Whitsundays.

Mr Thorpe said John was one to stand out at a social gathering.

While others would arrive to a party with a bottle of wine, or a few beers, he would be more than happy with his two litre bottle of milk.

John never wished to be buried or cremated, his fervent desire was for his body to be donated to science.

If it wasn't for their own serious injuries, crash victims Abbey and Jim Tozer would attend John's memorial service to be held tomorrow.

Mrs Tozer wanted to encourage the community to pay their respects to Mr Anderson, who is believed to have no living relatives.

"I hope the community pulls together for a send-off, he deserves that," she said.

The memorial service is being held at 5pm at 14815 Bruce Highway, Gregory River.

Those wishing to attend should phone Zano Thorpe 0404 067 736.