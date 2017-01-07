John Anderson's farewell postponed

John Graham Anderson was his own man.

THE memorial service for John Anderson, who was killed in a car crash last Tuesday, will be postponed due to bad weather conditions.

Mr Anderson's best friend, Dennis Thorpe said the service will now be held on Saturday, January 14 at 2pm at 14815 Bruce Highway, Gregory River.

"The roads are closed do you can't get (out of Airlie Beach) at all," he said.

The service was originally organised for 5pm today.

Mr Thorpe said the time was pushed forward because he didn't want guests to be drive home in the dark, especially in bad weather.

Mr Anderson, 74, lost his life when he and another car collided head on near the intersection of Shute Harbour and Rifle Range Roads at Mt Marlow at 4.30pm.

Abbey and Jim were the two occupants of the second vehicle and received serious injuries.

Those wishing to attend can phone Zano Thorpe 0404 067 736.