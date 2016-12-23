Join the 'wall of stories' in time for Christmas

CONNECTION: Nadine Little and Reef Little look forward to adding a new fence picket to the great 'wall of stories'.

THERE is a story behind every fence picket at Logan's Adventure Playground.

One of those stories involves the Little family, who purchased two fence pickets.

The family got their son Reef's name engraved on a picket currently on display at the playground and another one will soon sit next to Reef's picket bearing the name of a soon to be born baby girl due in late February.

Nadine Little said she was thrilled to be one among many in the community to leave a mark on the playground.

"I lived here for 14 years and Reef was born here and so will (my other child) so we thought it would be a cool idea to give money towards the park and get their names put on the fence,” she said.

"It's a part of where they are born and where they are growing up and it's a good way to pay towards a good charity at the same time.”

Reef visits the playground on a regular basis and Nadine looks forward to the day he is old enough to realise what it means to have his name connected to the playground.

Nadine said she was yet to settle for a name for her yet to be born daughter, but was excited about the prospect of having her name added to the 'long wall of stories'.

COMMUNITY: Reef Gateway marketing manager Mark Wilkins helped raise money for Logan's Adventure Playground. Jacob Wilson

Reef Gateway marketing manager Mark Wilkins said Reef Gateway staff raised $2000 on the Melbourne Cup to go towards Logan's Adventure Playground.

Mr Wilkins urged the community to secure the fence picket in time for Christmas.

"Every picket can tell a story and I think it's a great idea,” he said.

"There are families, cats, dogs and businesses that have been named on this fence.”

Fence pickets can be purchased for $99 each with proceeds going towards the playground upgrade.

Pickets can be purchased online by visiting https://logansadventureplayground.com/order-your-picket-here/.