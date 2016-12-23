Jump on board cash or cruise

THE Whitsunday Times and Reef Gateway Hotel have joined forces for their massive "$5000 Cash or Cruise Competition”.
Beginning early in the new year, entrants simply need to purchase the Whitsunday Coast Guardian, keep the entry form inside, spend $20 at the Reef Gateway, attach a receipt to the entry form and then pop it in a the barrel at the hotel.
The lucky winner will get to choose between $5000 in cold hard cash or a cruise on the groundbreaking Ovation of the Seas.
Whitsunday Times general manager Steven Jacklin said it was a promotion which hadn't been done before.
"It's been a long time since we've had a competition of this size in the community,” he said. "You can choose the money or the cruise, which is valued over $6000. Ovation of the Seas has been all over the news at the moment.”
The cruise will start in Sydney and take passengers around New Zealand on a 10 night whirlwind. The ship has been called one of the first innovators of "supercruising”.
Entry forms will be in the Whitsunday Coast Guardian from January 11 to April 5 with the winner to be announced at a massive event at the Reef Gateway on April 8.
