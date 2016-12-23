Jump on board cash or cruise

CASH CRUISIN': Reef Gateway marketing manager Mark Wilkins and Whitsunday Times and Whitsunday Coast Guardian general manager Steven Jacklin in their cash or cruise competition.

THE Whitsunday Times and Reef Gateway Hotel have joined forces for their massive "$5000 Cash or Cruise Competition”.

Beginning early in the new year, entrants simply need to purchase the Whitsunday Coast Guardian, keep the entry form inside, spend $20 at the Reef Gateway, attach a receipt to the entry form and then pop it in a the barrel at the hotel.

The lucky winner will get to choose between $5000 in cold hard cash or a cruise on the groundbreaking Ovation of the Seas.

Whitsunday Times general manager Steven Jacklin said it was a promotion which hadn't been done before.

"It's been a long time since we've had a competition of this size in the community,” he said. "You can choose the money or the cruise, which is valued over $6000. Ovation of the Seas has been all over the news at the moment.”

The cruise will start in Sydney and take passengers around New Zealand on a 10 night whirlwind. The ship has been called one of the first innovators of "supercruising”.

Entry forms will be in the Whitsunday Coast Guardian from January 11 to April 5 with the winner to be announced at a massive event at the Reef Gateway on April 8.