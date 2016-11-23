Junior rugby makes mark on the region

CLASH: The Whitsunday Raiders took on the Mackay Stingers last Saturday in the final home game of the season.

RUGBY UNION: The junior Whitsunday Raiders wrapped up their season last weekend with a showcase of games at Whitsunday Sportspark.

It was a good year for the club as they fielded under-6s, 8s, 10s, 12s, 14s and 16s teams with junior president Craig Spence saying numbers were similar to last year.

"This year we had about 125 kids registered across the whole age group, which is pretty good and pretty similar numbers to last year,” he said.

"There were quite a few new faces this year. The younger teams had strong numbers.”

Spence said it was encouraging to see new talent come through their system.

"We've had some good games and to see the kids improve throughout the season has been great.

"Last weekend with everyone playing, you could see there were some pretty good players out there. I think they all enjoyed it.”

Next up for the junior Raiders will be carnivals and the selection of representative teams with the club planning to hold training and selections in late January.

"What we want to try to do is invite kids to come and try out,” Spence said.

Keep an eye out on the Proserpine/Whitsunday Rugby Union Club Inc Facebook page for dates.

As for next year, there

were a few things Spence would like to see happen including expansion and a rugby 7s competition.

"Bowen came back to us this year and hopefully that grows so we can have games up in Bowen next year,” he said.

"It gives us room to expand with Mackay, Whitsunday and Bowen. In the future we might have a bit stronger showing in the region for rugby.

"We're also hoping and talking at the moment of starting a bit of a 7s competition. It's a bit easier to form teams as you only need about 12 for a team instead of 23 for a full game of rugby.

"It could probably lead in to our next junior season.

"It would be good to also have some sort of junior games to prelude to senior games next year.”

Spence said at the end of the day he would like to continue to see rugby union grow in the region.

"We've got to start off slow,” he said.

"It's very hard to get a 15 a side in a very strong league region. So we have to start small and see what happens

"It's just great to see the number of kids playing rugby and enjoying it.”