Juniors set for touch football

READY FOR LAUNCH: Juniors hit the Whitsunday Sportspark on Monday for the beginning of the junior touch football season.

TOUCH: Touch football resumed on Monday night, with the junior competition kicking off for the first time this season.

Although numbers were slightly down, the committee believes the numbers should increase now school holidays have finished.

Touch is back into full swing next week, with organisers encouraging all juniors to tell their friends so Whitsunday Touch can get under-8s, 10s, 12s and 14s running for the whole of term four.

The season costs $70 per child and online registration is on the Whitsunday Touch - Juniors Page on Facebook.

There will be a touch carnival on October 22 and the committee is looking for expressions of interest for junior players to enter teams. Four teams of 10 players would be preferred.

All interested parties are encouraged to contact the committee to advise interest via the Facebook page or during games at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Monday nights.

Senior players are also asked to provide their expressions of interest to enter teams or to nominate individually as soon as possible.

All teams must have fees paid to get points towards end-of-season scores.

Shirts also need to have numbers on as the deadline has passed.

The results from Monday night are: High Flyers 10 def Oddballs 8, Wolves 9 def Young Guns 5, Saint Caths 10 def Eclipse A 5, Hamorent def Cruise Whitsunday forfeit, Heatstroke 8 def Jungle Shrimps 3, Mischief Crew def Grogodiles forfeit, Airlie Mixed 1 draw Ray White 1, Sesame Street def Eclipse C forfeit, Touch and Go def Amalgamated forfeit

Draw for next week is: 6pm Saints v Young Guns ref Ray White, Eclipse A v Airlie Mixed ref Ray White, Mischief Crew v High Flyers ref Sesame St.

6.45pm Jungle Shrimps v Eclipse C ref Saints, Ray White v Wolves ref Airlie Mixed/High Flyers, Hamorent v Sesame St ref Young Guns.

7.30pm Oddballs v Touch and Go ref Hamorent, Amalgamated v Eclipse B ref Mischief Crew, Cruise Whitsunday v Heatstroke ref Wolves.

Next week Grogodiles have a bye.