Karate camp a flying success

KARATE: On Saturday 116 enthusiastic juniors from the Whitsunday Kyokushin Karate Clubs Cannonvale, Proserpine, Hamilton Island and Rockhampton attended the 2016 Junior Kyokushin Karate Camp held at Camp Kanga.

The action packed weekend included valuable training in basic techniques, bag work, kata, full contact kumite (fighting) and commando fitness training as well as plenty of free play time for the juniors.

Senior Instructor Shihan Wayne Hinschen, Sensei Belinda Woodham, Sempai Jacqui Elmlsy, Jacqui Diamond and Sensei Ray Hutchinson delivered the training over the two days along with some of the higher grade junior students.

"It was great to see those students step-up to conduct part of the training on Sunday in such a professional manner,” Sensei Belinda Woodham said.

Shihan Wayne Hinschen said it was a great response from the region.

"A big thank you to the mothers and fathers who helped out, Kay and Ray Spiller for the catering and all of the dedicated instructors for their valuable contribution,” he said.

"The camp was a success showing the strength of this sport in the Whitsundays.”