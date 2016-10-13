Karate locals step up

FIRED UP: Whitsunday junior karate duo Liam Stevens and Isabelle Graham were presented with a $650 bursary to recognise their achievements

Bursary Awards presented to local junior sportspeople

Two local junior karate legends will get the chance to take their skills to the next level.

Isabelle Graham and Liam Stephens were presented with a $650 bursary on behalf of North Queensland Sports Foundation.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said the funding would go a long way toward their future development.

"Both Isabelle and Liam have been successful in winning various Karate State and National Titles in their sporting careers however both are striving for more with the aim of competing at the World Titles in Japan in 2017,” he said.

"These achievements do not come lightly as it takes commitment, hours of training and dedication.

"Living in the Whitsundays also means that to compete in most major tournaments, they have to travel to enhance their sporting careers. The bursary will go a long way to assisting them with their ambitions and help take their performances to the next level.”

The North Queensland Sports Foundation allocates up to 30 bursaries to North Queensland junior sports people each year.