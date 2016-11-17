Kathryn's a lucky dux

AWARD WINNER: Kathryn Harris won the Whitsunday Christian College Dux Award for the third time last night.

LAST night wasn't the first time Kathryn Harris has been awarded school Dux at her school's annual awards night - it was the third.

Since the year 12 Whitsunday Christian College student arrived at the school in 2014, her dedication to her schooling has seen her awarded as school Dux in grades 10, 11 and 12.

"It was something I really wanted and it's something to strive for," she said.

"I knew I had high grades because that's what I work towards so I'm happy I got it."

Before arriving at the school Kathryn was home schooled.

"I was the top of my class there too," she joked.

When she isn't working hard to achieve results, Kathryn spends a lot of her time with her friends and as a youth leader for a youth group.

Kathryn said it was her teachers who helped her to achieve the best results she could.

"My teachers really motivate me but it's like a personal belief as well," she said.

"I hold myself to pretty high standards and I'm a bit of a perfectionist."

Thanks to the inspiration of her teachers, Kathryn decided she wanted to be a teacher herself and will study in Brisbane in 2018.

So what's in store for 2017?

"I'm taking a gap year so I'll hopefully get to do some travelling," she said.