Keep your beloved pets safe

PET owners cannot afford to be complacent this scorching summer.

Orchid Valley veterinary surgeon Mark Williams said it was important for residents to be educated when it came to keeping their dogs safe.

"It is important to remember that dogs don't sweat and are very limited in the way they can cool themselves, which is why they can overheat quite quickly,” he said.

"Some people think the coat insulates dogs against the heat. It doesn't work that way in the tropics. In this environment any dogs with a heavy coat will benefit greatly from having a haircut.”

Anyone suspecting their dog is suffering heat stress should immediately hose down their dog to quickly get their core temperature down.

Mr Williams praised the community, noting that the number of heat-stressed dogs coming into the vet clinic had dropped significantly over the years.

The most common reason local pet owners are taking their pets to the vet is due to a large number of gastroenteritis cases.

This occurs as a result of pets being fed unsuitable food and leads to abdominal discomfort or pain, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Mr Williams warned against allowing dogs to eat junk food.

"Be very careful with any pork products and avoid high fat foods as they are all no good,” he said.

Feeding dogs chocolate must also be avoided as it can have lethal consequences.

Pet owners wishing to give their animals a food treat should check with their vet or veterinary nurse who could advise on appropriate diets.

Mr Williams said a recent case involving a 12-week-old cat named Trip led him to warn pet owners that keeping medication in a safe, secure space was vitally important.

"It got into the medication left behind and it was blind for a week,” he said.

"He is very lucky to be alive so it's worth warning people to be careful with their tablets.”

Veterinary nurses Lara Mitton and Colleen Pgg said anyone who suspects their dogs were suffering distress should call Orchid Valley Vets on 49461631.

The vet clinic has now relocated to 58 Shute Harbour Rd.