Kerb-side recycling could be around the corner

WE WANT ACTION: TJ Bendeich, Dave Freeman and Ben Adriaans think recycling is everyone's obligation.

"ONE man's trash is another man's treasure.”

This could be a reality if Dave Freeman's idea for a tip shop located at the Cannonvale Transfer Station goes ahead.

"If we have a tip shop we can determine if something is rubbish or if something is of value and can be recycled,” he said.

"When people throw out a bicycle they don't want, a tip shop can be used as a local community service.”

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox said there was merit to this idea.

"It's a great idea - anything we can do to reduce landfill is a great idea,” he said.

"If we can reuse things and offer opportunities for someone with kids who have had a growth spurt then there is nothing wrong with it,” he said.

Whitsunday Regional Council will meet next week to review its waste management strategy.

If approved, the council will seek to implement a number of priorities, including kerbside recycling.

Cr Willcox said he was personally in favour of the idea but there was still work to do.

"I'm very supportive of it as long as we can work it out in the right way,” he said.

"I don't want to have a huge cost imposition and if there will be I will let people know upfront.”

Whitsunday resident TJBendeich said kerbside recycling would be an important step towards tackling a cultural problem.

"People who live here, whether for two years or 15, have become apathetic and don't apply themselves to collect everything and take it to the tip,” she said.

"What we have to do is reignite people's obligation to recycle.”

People can currently recycle at the Cannonvale Transfer Station located at Carlo Drive.

Other recycling priorities to be considered include addressing rural waste infrastructure provision services, simplifying the waste management rates structure, reducing organic material in landfill, developing engineered landfill cells and improving data management.