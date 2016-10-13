Kids team up for fun at PCYC

ROPECLIMBING: Xavier Garner and Assina Mitchell enjoying their favourite activity at the PCYC Wild Ones night.

KIDS at PCYC have a pretty wild time on Thursday nights.

Wild Ones nights are the perfect time for youth to meet new friends and enjoy social and community activities.

Wild Ones volunteer group leader Amanda McCoy said Thursday nights were always something to look forward to.

"We get together and provide an outlet for kids to have some fun and work on team building skills,” she said.

"We do team building challenges, with Halloween we have a theme night, we go on bush walks and also a lot of other different activities.

"Sometimes we do science experiments and we encourage kids to use their imagination and be creative.”

Last week the group participated in the introduction week, featuring a games night.

The youth group are also active in making positive contributions at community events.

The group is split into juniors (8-11) to seniors (11 and up).

Ms McCoy said the kids love it and find the activities interesting and challenging.

Inquiries into the Wild Ones group can be made at PCYC on 49481114 or you can email wild.ones@pcyc.org.au.