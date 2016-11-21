27°
News

Last chance to put the Whitsundays on the board

Jacob Wilson | 21st Nov 2016 5:36 PM
TOURISM: Tomorrow is the last day to vote to put the Whitsunday's on next year's Australian edition Monopoly board.
TOURISM: Tomorrow is the last day to vote to put the Whitsunday's on next year's Australian edition Monopoly board. Marilena Signorini

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TOMORROW is the last day to secure the Whitsundays place on the Australian monopoly board.

The Whitsundays is in a strong position to win a prized spot on the board, ranked as the most popular choice in Queensland last week.

Voting results were blacked out yesterday, so the only way to guarantee the Whitsundays makes the cut is to register.

People can vote each day the competition remains active.

The winners will be revealed in May and will feature in the Monopoly Australian limited edition game released in July 2017.

To vote just log on to www.monopolyaustralia.com.au　

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Schoolies refuse to move 'squatters camp'

Schoolies refuse to move 'squatters camp'

A group of schoolies who set up camp at a vacant piece of land in Airlie Beach have been asked to leave by Council

Schoolies arrested 15 minutes after arriving in Airlie

EAGERLY WAITING: Youths line up at the registration tent at schoolies central before beginng their week at schoolies.

Three teenagers only lasted 15 minutes when they arrived in Airlie

Whitsunday Sailing Club welcomes locals with open arms

WORKING HARD: Whitsunday Sailing Club committee members Terry Archer, Polly Fitzgerald, Rupert King, Commodore Stuart Harris, President Tim Parker, Tania Bartrim and Kevin Fogarty. Not pictured: Brendon Darbey and Clayton Matthews.

The Whitsunday Sailing Club plan to make the venue more local

Last chance to put the Whitsundays on the board

TOURISM: Tomorrow is the last day to vote to put the Whitsunday's on next year's Australian edition Monopoly board.

Time is running out to vote for the Whitsundays.

Local Partners

Last chance to put the Whitsundays on the board

The iconic Australian towns to receive the most votes will take their place on the Australian Monopoly board in July.

Community to shape council waste strategy

CONSULTATION: Whitsunday Regional Council Engagement and Marketing co-ordinator Joanne Henessy, Waste Services manager Karl Murdoch and Cannonvale resident Dave Archer.

Residents today voiced their waste management views to Council.

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Songwriter wins the 'best gig' of career

SUCCESS: Andrew Cousins won the Airlie Beach Festival of Music Song Writing Competition with his tune Islands of Love.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music kicks off this weekend

Ashton Kutcher's Airbnb home

Ashton Kutcher's Airbnb home

Ashton Kutcher spent a year living in Airbnbs after his marriage to Demi Moore broke up.

Steven Tyler to receive Humanitarian Award

Aerosmith singer will be honoured for raising awareness of abuse

Why you should watch Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them. Supplied by Warner Bros.

The next film in the Harry Potter franchise hit cinemas last week

Susan Boyle wants a baby

Susan Boyle has revealed that she wants a baby

Adele adds second Brisbane show to meet demand

Singer Adele

FIND out where and when you can get tickets.

Pacific Rim 2 to film in Queensland

Charlie Hunnam and Rinko Kikuchi in a scene from the movie Pacific Rim.

SCI-FI sequel to employ nearly 300 Queensland-based crew members.

Brad Pitt quit family meeting

Brad Pitt reportedly "stormed out" of a meeting with his children

House on nearly two acres $229,000

1116 Marlborough Sarina Road, Sarina 4737

Rural 3 2 2 $229,000

Just 10 minutes to Sarina is this nearly 2 acres of level to gently sloping mostly all mowable land. Huge shady established trees. Solid home of concrete and...

Suburban Oasis for the Family

12 Alison Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 2 $419,000

If you enjoy privacy, convenience and space come and see this 4 bedroom home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a leafy outlook over parkland behind.

Your Lifestyle Destination

42 Coral Drive, Blacks Beach 4740

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

Defined by a relaxing sense of space this classic family haven is positioned perfectly to enjoy beachside living at it's best. This home delivers on space and...

Think Big

10 Illalangi Estate Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 6 3 2 Contact Agent

Offering space for all the family, this large home is located in a prime, flood free position. On 840m2 in a private estate in Mount Pleasant. The home boasts...

Rural Oasis

770 Ownes Creek Loop Road, Gargett 4741

Rural 3 1 4 $329,000

If you are looking for a peaceful and secluded rural setting then look no further than 770 Owens Creek Loop Road. Located just 6 minutes drive from the Gargett...

Great Buying on Southside

38 Bannister Street, South Mackay 4740

House 3 1 2 Offers From...

Perfect opportunity to break into the real estate market with this neat and tidy 3 Bedroom home located in a good street. The home has been well maintained and has...

Eaglemount Heights - Stylish Home - Good Address!!

12 Bankswood Street, Beaconsfield 4740

House 4 2 3 $487,000

Located in a popular street of Eaglemont Heights this lowset Brick Veneer Residence has all the bases covered for the comforts of the modern family. Situated on a...

Brisbane Street, Large Allotment, 2 Titles

65 Brisbane Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 Auction 26/11/2016...

Opportunity knocks for the purchaser of this property - Located on the City Fringe ( Shakespeare Street end of Brisbane Street ) this residence offers huge...

Hard to Beat Family Home on Big Block

26 Botanical Drive, Ooralea 4740

House 4 2 2 $480,000

Located on a spacious 801 sq. m block in the ever popular suburb of Ooralea, you will find this 2011 built Rebetzke home. Its striking entrance immediately gets...

Stop Looking - Start Living

40 Langer Drive, Eimeo 4740

House 4 2 2 $475,000

If you like something a little different to the brick and tile home, then an inspection on this delightfully different home is a must. Featuring an open plan...

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!