Last chance to put the Whitsundays on the board

TOURISM: Tomorrow is the last day to vote to put the Whitsunday's on next year's Australian edition Monopoly board.

TOMORROW is the last day to secure the Whitsundays place on the Australian monopoly board.

The Whitsundays is in a strong position to win a prized spot on the board, ranked as the most popular choice in Queensland last week.

Voting results were blacked out yesterday, so the only way to guarantee the Whitsundays makes the cut is to register.

People can vote each day the competition remains active.

The winners will be revealed in May and will feature in the Monopoly Australian limited edition game released in July 2017.

To vote just log on to www.monopolyaustralia.com.au