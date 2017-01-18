Late-year surge has property market rise

ON THE UP: PRDnationwide Whitsunday cadet Sean Andison, sales consultant Brad Sobott and principal Christie Leet on the site of One Airlie.

INVESTMENT confidence in the Whitsundays is back - that's the message from PRDnationwide principal Christie Leet.

PRD reported November had the agency sell more than one property every day and the trend continued throughout December.

It capped off an active year for the Whitsunday property market but it was not always smooth sailing.

"We had 400 sales in 2015. At the height of the market it was closer to 800,” Mr Leet said.

"2016 started off significantly worse than that but the last three months finished quite strongly and we'll finish with the same numbers as 2015,” he said.

Mr Leet attributed the late-year spike to strength of the tourism industry.

"The biggest driver in town is tourism. It's because tourism is going so well at the moment,” he said.

"We're also seeing more construction happening, mostly residential but also some commercial properties.

"(As an example) there were people from Melbourne who walked in on a Saturday, saw Brad, then me on Sunday, then invested $1.39 million in a waterfront block of land.”

On Airlie, near Whitsunday Sailing Club, is another example of investor confidence, he said.

The development is a joint effort of Seymour Group and four regional developers in what Mr Leet described as "the area's most upmarket subdivision we've ever seen”.

He attributed the affordability of other states and the quality of property available and the Whitsunday lifestyle as factors in the spiking market.

Mr Leet said while he expected the trend to continue into the new year, buyers would need to be prepared.

"I think buyers would want to be doing their homework a bit earlier (in 2017) so when they see something that fits them perfectly, they are in a position to act,” he said.

Mr Leet said ideally he wanted to see a new hotel or apartment development, to give the local economy a boost.

"Tourism Whitsundays has done a fantastic job of getting flights into town,”

he said.

"We need to accommodate all these people. We're in one of the best recreation destinations on the planet.”