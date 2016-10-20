Learning to build a happier family life

STAYING HAPPY: Justin Coulson is coming to the PCYC to deliver his 21 Days to a Happy Family presentation.

OPPORTUNITIES like this don't knock twice.

Internationally renowned family psychology expert Justin Coulson will make an appearance at the Whitsunday PCYC tonight to deliver his 21 Days to a Happy Family presentation.

Mr Coulson is an honorary fellow at the Centre for Positive Psychology at the University of Melbourne. He promotes positive strategies to prevent dysfunctional family outcomes.

Senior practitioner at Whitsunday crisis and counselling Mandy Coles said the strategies Mr Coulson brought with him could be life-changing for families in the region.

"The Whitsundays are extremely fortunate to have Dr Coulson present his seminar here and we are encouraging as many families to attend as possible,” she said. "Giving families early prevention methods early on prevents family break down and helps children feel safe and secure in their own home.

"We are often having to be reactive instead of proactive in the work we do with families and it becomes a band-aid effect,” she said.

PCYC co-ordinator Cass Holezeccy said the presentation followed Child Protection week and raised important issues.

"A lot of people will automatically associate child protection with child abuse but it includes a lot of other factors as well,” she said.

Dr Coulson is well known for his appearances on The Project and numerous radio stations.

The event is free to all members of the public, with free finger food available.

Parents are welcome to bring their kids for this family friendly event which runs from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Anyone interested in learning more about Justin can go to his website - http://www.justincoulson

.com/.