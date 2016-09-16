Light winds a great time to wet a line

FINE FISHING: Gregg Canning landed this 10kg largemouth nannygai on a charter with Reel Addiction.

ISLANDS

THE weather prediction for this week is very good and we've got pretty good tides.

The bottom fishing is still slow. Those chasing trout should target the last hour of the run out tide.

Move spots after catching a couple as they are fairly territorial. Mackerel are on the bite this week.

Try the hot spots, such as Double Cone Island, Mackerel Bay and Dolphin Point.

A few billfish are showing up, so stick some pushers out when the tide stops.

Try Nara Inlet, Dolphin Point and between Dolphin Point and Pinnacle Point.

For those fishing at night, reds and nannygai are biting. Some nice jewfish are still being taken in the deeper holes off South Molle.

AVID ANGLER: Nine-year-old Ash Morrow landed this 10kg king salmon in the Proserpine River on Saturday. contributed.

ROCK WALLS

SHUTE Harbour is still getting some nice queenfish and giant trevally.

The Whisper Bay rock walls is the top pick this week, with bait schools brining queenfish and grunter on the bite.

Target them in the morning on the run in tide or late in the afternoon using live herring or garfish.

Bob Spees

Whitsunday Fishing World

RIVER

WITH the good weather, the Proserpine River will be a good place to target river species for the Bowen Family Fishing Classic.

Keep in mind that the tides are quite big, so you may want to venture down there on the turn of the tides when the tidal movement is slack.

There haven't been a great lot of crabs being caught, but some good quality ones have been taken.

DAM

THE dam has really started to fire in the build up to this full moon.

The fish seem to be quite scattered throughout the dam.

The odd fish is being trolled up in the main basin area using deep diving lures, and some good quality fish are being caught up in the old Proserpine River line in the deep timbre.

The fishing should really start to fire up during the night throughout the weekend.

Dayne Thompson

Barra World

TALENTED TIKE: Six-year-old Katarna Kraaz landed this 4kg cod measuring 58cm off the Port of Airlie boat ramp. contributed.

REEF

WE'VE got some excellent weather for the reef this weekend.

They're getting good numbers of Spanish mackerel and sharky mackerel.

They're also catching some very good giant trevally on poppers.

The bottom is fishing very well for large red throat emperor.

A few trout are starting to come back now as well.

Bob Spees

Whitsunday Fishing World