Limits put to the test with art

ALL the smart kids are having the time of their life these holidays.

Smart Arts Cannonvale owner Suzi Hancock said she kept a busy schedule this time of the year and was proud to see the amazing progress the children made.

"I think about 300 families come here during the week in a non-school term,” she said.

"These kids are doing things six years ahead of what they would do in school.”

Sam Norton has a great time at Smart Arts. Contributed

There are a range of craft options available to kids including drawing, painting, charcoal and much more.

Mrs Hancock said Smart Arts had everything, whether it be for for beginners or advanced artists.

"We start with basic concepts like how to paint a picture and blend and shade and tone and then they get so excited and keep coming back,” she said.

Korin Dean-Boetcher perfects her flower. Contributed

Tegan Gravelle has been a regular artist at Smart Arts for two years.

Naming charcoal paintings as her speciality, there is nothing Tegan would rather do in her spare time.

There is still time for kids to get involved with classes on Monday 3.30-5.30pm, Wednesday morning 9am-noon and afternoon 3.30-5.30pm, Thursday 3.30-5.30pm and Saturday from 9.30-11.30am and 1.30-4pm.

Afternoon classes cost $30, Wednesday mornings are $40 and Saturday mornings are $25.