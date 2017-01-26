Little Angels can flock together

THERE is one thing that hasn't changed about Little Angel Zoo: kids just love it.

The action-packed kids playground opened at their new venue next to Reef Gateway Hotel in the first week of December last year.

Little Angel Zoo manager Jacqui Angel said the school holidays brought kids and parents together.

”We try to cater more for a younger crowd and have also been getting more parents coming in for play dates,” she said.

"We have been seeing how it goes, the little ones are really pleased with how it is with a smaller space and the kids seem to be playing more on the play equipment.

"They really enjoy the slides and the ball pit, they love it.”

The playground has a cafe which offers a range of hot beverage and food options, making it the perfect venue for parents to catch up with friends for a social gathering while the kids entertain themselves.

With relentless heat and wet weather dominating the holiday period, Little Angel Zoo offers the perfect solution with both indoor and air-conditioned entertainment.

The school holidays featured plenty of entertainment for the kids including a visit from Santa, who had photos taken with kids and handed out activity booklets.

The play centre partnered with Reef Gateway, allowing parents to provide kids with complimentary supervised play till 9pm on Friday and Saturday nights.

Little Angel Zoo also has a variety of party packages for kids wanting to celebrate a birthday party with all of their best friends.

The range of food options available will leave no-one disappointed with a choice of popcorn, fruit skewers, mini muffins, fairy bread, sandwiches, pizza melts, mini hotdogs, mini quiche, chicken nuggets and pastries.

Not only is the playground open for Australia Day, there will also be discounted rates with only $4 entry for 9-5pm opening hours.

Ms Angel said with Reef Gateway holding an Australia Day Luncheon featuring a buffet and popular live music, she expects the playground to be quickly booked out.

Little Angel Zoo offers indoor play for kids aged 0-10 with an $8 entry for kids over the age of one.

Few things will get your little Angels to smile quite like Little Angel Zoo, so be sure to head down and appreciate the joy of seeing your kids having a ball.

For enquiries call

0402 440 838.