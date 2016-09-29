Little Lily loves her rugby league

TOUGH: Lily Peacock took on some of the toughest girls in the state at a rugby league carnival in Ipswich.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Sometimes the sport of rugby league can be written off as one for the boys but 11-year-old Lily Peacock has shown it's a game for everybody.

Lily represented St Catherine's Catholic College this month in the 11-12 years girls rugby league carnival in Ipswich.

The team was a president's side made up of girls from Sarina to Townsville and as far as Mt Isa and Winton. The carnival was hosted by Metropolitan West School Sport, with 10 teams from across Queensland competing.

All the girls competed to a high standard, with Lily's team only losing their first game 20-22 to eventual carnival winners Capricornia.

The president's side finished third by winning their play-off 26-6.

In her first year of playing rugby league and as the only girl in the Brahmans under-11s, it was Lily's first chance to play against all girls. Did she find it tough?

"Not really,” she said.

"It was a bit nerve-racking to verse the other girls because I didn't know what sort of level they were.”

Lily is an avid Cronulla Sharks supporter and grew up with rugby league.

"I've always liked my footy. I've just never thought of playing,” she said.

"We were playing touch football at school and then when we went and watched the Brahmans grand final, we started playing tackle at half-time and I really liked it.”

The carnival is an opportunity to promote girls in rugby league, with the event in its third year.

Starting with six teams, it will be extended to 12 next year when it is hosted in Mackay.

Lily's dad David said he was extremely proud.

"The pathways are opening up now and she just loves it,” he said.

"She can go as far as she wants to go with it. Being the father of two daughters, I never thought I'd see a junior rugby league paddock. It's funny how things come around.

"I'm really proud - the commitment, the training, everything she does.

"It was great to see the all girls format and giving them a chance to gauge their skill level. There were some girls down there that could really play. It was like mini professional NRL teams. Some of the front row girls were nearly as tall as me.”

Lily wants to keep playing rugby league. This Sunday she will be nowhere else than in front of the television watching her beloved Sharks in the grand final.