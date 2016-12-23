LiveLife has heartburn solution

RIGHT ADVICE: Airlie Beach Livelife pharmacist Tyler Goodine at their new pharmacy, located under the Heart Hotel.

MOST of us at some time in our lives will experience heartburn - after a big meal, undertaking strenuous activity too soon after eating, or drinking too much alcohol or coffee.

Heartburn (gastro-oesophageal reflux or indigestion) is really common and is caused by the contents of the stomach coming back up into the oesophagus where it can cause a burning sensation in the chest or throat.

Persistent reflux that occurs more than twice a week is considered to be gastro-oesophageal reflux disease, and it can eventually lead to more serious health problems.

Occasional heartburn on the other hand can be caused by overeating, anxiety or advanced pregnancy - to name but a few of the causes.

Certain medicines may help heartburn, and obesity or smoking may also lead to symptoms. Treatment of heartburn can include lifestyle changes as well as the use of medicines.

Simple changes to diet and lifestyle may assist in preventing or reducing heartburn as would keeping to a healthy weight, giving up smoking and avoiding certain foods.

LifeLive Pharmacy Airlie Beach pharmacist Tyler Goodine said there were a number of different medicines available in Australia for treatment.

"Basically with heartburn a lot of people do suffer from it and sometimes it can be easily treated with a visit to the doctor and further investigation,” he said.

"Other things, that are less consistent can include things that you've eaten, in which case we can sort that out in the chemist.

"People can come here and we can tell them if it needs further investigation and we can give them relief in the meantime.”

If you only suffer from the occasional episode of heartburn, or your symptoms are mild, over-the-counter antacids available at your pharmacy may bring relief. These medicines are available as tablets or liquids. Antacids relieve heartburn by acting to neutralise stomach acid.

If you suffer occasional symptoms you may also benefit from an H2-antagonist. Some of these medicines are available without a prescription.

Proton pump inhibitors are also available as a type of medicine that reduces stomach acid by blocking the acid-secreting cells.

They produce more effective acid suppression than other medicines.

No herbal remedies or supplements have been proven to effectively relieve the symptoms of heartburn.

