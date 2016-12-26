Local actor takes on the big screen

ON SCREEN: Jean-Pierre Yerma in one of his scenes from the feature film Out for Vengeance.

JEAN-Pierre Yerma has dedicated his life to his acting career and this year the Whitsunday local achieved another one of his goals - to star in a feature film.

Mr Yerma landed the role of Lieutenant Franco in the film Out for Vengeance where his character leads a special forces team into Syria to retrieve the Dutch ambassador and return him to Holland.

Mr Yerma said his section of the film was filmed in Holland over 16 days.

He said the entire filming journey was an "uplifting” experience.

"I really dived into the character and I worked hard to make sure I was right into this particular character,” he said.

"To go from environment to environment was a really good experience and it felt like I was an ambassador for our region.”

This film isn't the last for Mr Yerma with another feature film already in the pipeline for next year.

"In February I'm in a feature film called Bugs where I play a teacher,” he said.

"It's a suspense, thriller.”

Out for Vengeance is due to be released early next year.