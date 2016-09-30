Local DJs to drop electronic set over Queen's birthday weekend

TRAFFIC LIGHT: The Miller Brothers, Mick and Jon, will be hitting Boom Nightclub on Saturday night.

ELECTRONIC DJs the Miller Brothers are set to bring the party when they hits Boom Nightclub on Saturday night.

The Queen's birthday long weekend is going to be a massive one at the popular nightspot as trading hours are extended to 5am on the night with no lock-out.

Boom Nightclub's Kasey Vella said it would be a night not to miss.

"Boom Nightclub has an extended trading licence for this event as the Miller Brothers always keeps revellers wanting more,” she said.

"Our lucky patrons get to utilise the bar until 5am. It's going to be an awesome night as we encourage you to grab your mates and come have an epic Saturday on the long weekend with us at Boom.”

The Airlie Beach DJs will bring their blend of house, electro, bass and trap to the Boom dance floor this week.

With more than 12 years' experience under their belts, and countless gigs up and down the east coast, the Miller Brothers produce an unstoppable team.

With cutting edge mixing and their unique style, they have the ability to read the dance floor like no other.

With their well constructed sets ranging from one to seven hours, their versatility in different genres is phenomenal, which brings a huge energy and vibe to any venue they play at.

Their gigs together as Miller Brothers always have a massive response and are fast making a name for themselves in Queensland, especially in north Queensland.

Many will know the Miller Brothers from their weekly residence with Boom but they will also be joined by a third brother on Saturday night as they get set to blow the night away.

With their stars on the rise, there's no better time to check out the Miller Brothers than at Boom on Saturday night.

ROCKIN' OUT

What: Miller Brothers

When: Saturday, October 1, doors open at 9pm

Where: Boom Nightclub