Local photographer set to launch festival book

LOCAL photographer extraordinaire Andrew Pattison will launch a special book this month.

The Vampp photo book is an independent project focused on the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

The book will be launched on Sunday, October 30, at Original Sundays at Magnums Hotel at 3pm.

"It's hundreds of my best photos from four years of the Airlie Beach Festival of Music and satellite gigs,” Mr Pattinson said.

"(It's) behind the scenes covering all aspects of what it takes to put together this festival and features photos of some of the biggest names of Australian and New Zealand rock and roll.”

The 100-page book was printed by Graphic House and funded through a combination of local business support, a RADF grant and Mr Pattinson's own contribution.

Mr Pattinson said there was still something special about seeing photos in print.

"It's to showcase the music festival and also my collection of photos and also because there is something nostalgic about a photo book in this digital world,” he said.

With only 1000 copies initially printed, people will want to purchase their copy quickly, especially if they are familiar with Mr Pattinson's work.

Already the book has been distributed into Whitsunday accommodation houses as a coffee table book.

Limited copies will be on sale at WSC, Goodness Gracious, Airlie Beach Music Centre and at the Music Festival for $20.