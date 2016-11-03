Local service their 'winning mantra'

GIVING local people and families a reason to smile is what motivates the staff at the Jubilee Tavern.

Manager Craig Bradley said an unshakeable commitment to forming long-term relationships with the people of Airlie Beach was what gave the tavern a feeling of familiarity.

"We have nice friendly faces and friendly service, you can expect a good consistent meal,” he said.

"You don't have the views you will find in Main Street, but you have good value for families and that is what we push.”

Jubilee Tavern staff share a love for creating the best quality food, and this dedication has residents feeling a sense of belonging.

Famous for pizza, parmy and roast nights - the Jubilee Tavern is never short on specials to put downward pressure on prices.

Mr Bradley revealed the Jubilee Tavern will release a new menu in two weeks.

While tight-lipped on what this will entail, he called upon residents to pop in and see what is on offer.

"We will have a new menu running in two weeks, it's not changing much from what we have but it will offer that little bit more extra value for money to help us look after local families,” he said.

Consistent with the tavern's friendly family service, the tavern includes a kids playground and gaming facilities including KENO, TAB and poker machines

Driven by a strategy to strike a chord with the local community, it is unsurprising the tavern always has customers coming back smiling.

Whether searching for a quiet night out with the family, or wanting a chat in a friendly atmosphere, the staff at Jubilee Tavern promise to meet anyone's needs.

To book a table, call 49481481.