Local tourism legend marks 80th birthday

Jacob Wilson | 26th Oct 2016 8:00 PM
CELEBRATION: Steve Bottle (son), Dale Hell (wife) and Eric Bottle having a cracking time at Eric's 80th birthday party in Cannonvale on Saturday.
CELEBRATION: Steve Bottle (son), Dale Hell (wife) and Eric Bottle having a cracking time at Eric's 80th birthday party in Cannonvale on Saturday.

ERIC Bottle has come a long way since he began his pharmacy career in the Whitsundays.

Celebrating his 80th Neptune plate and sand theme birthday with family and friends on Saturday, Eric's birthday proved to be one to remember.

And he also reflected on the unexpected career move that left a genuine mark on the region.

" Dale (my wife) and I bought the Whitsunday Travel Centre in 1983,” he said.

"Subsequently, we have been in the tourism industry, which has grown and had its ups and downs.”

Eric moved to the Whitsundays after graduating from the University of Sydney.

On Saturday he reunited with old Sydney university mates Frank Swavely, Gordon Sanson and Lance Sewell, hailed as "the three stooges”, reminiscing and cracking jokes at every opportunity.

The group were part of the University of Sydney Class of 1956 and last met three years ago at their reunion.

Eric said he had a long list of reasons to be proud of what he had achieved in the Whitsunday region.

"Apart from meeting my wife Dale, I was the president of the Rotary club 20 years ago and I have also been the president of the bowls club,” he said.

Eric cites the relaxed lifestyle, low traffic and sailing opportunities as reasons why he loves Airlie Beach. On reaching the 80 year milestone, Eric said he still felt young at heart.

"This is something you never think about happening but here I am and I really don't feel any different,” he said.

Eric and Dale intend to continue their interest in cruises.

Eric reunites with old University mates.

