Locals get to paddlin' out

OUTRIGGING: It has been a massive weekend for Outrigger Whitsunday as they hosted a race in the North Queensland Zone "Wai Puhi” series and the 2016 Whitsunday Outrigger Challenge.

Saturday's race was a single leg downwind race for one and two-man crafts, from Shute Harbour to Shingley Beach, with paddlers from as far north as Cairns and south from Rockhampton.

Then on Sunday the Whitsunday Outrigger Challenge took place at the Lagoon beach where community groups, businesses and friends took part, with CrossFit 4802 taking the win.

Outrigger Whitsunday treasurer Gina Bellinger said it was a sport that anyone could do.

"The minimum age is eight for juniors and we've had people up to 96 years old. It really is a sport that anyone can do.

"We have members in the club that are almost 70,” she said.

Although it was their last big event of the year on the weekend, Bellinger said there were still plenty of opportunities to get involved with the club.

"In January we always have a come and try day and a club sign-on day. Anyone can come down and give it a crack,” she said.

"We have social paddles on a Sunday. If you want to give it a go, we have coaches available and it's nice way to ease into it.

"When you start you get six sessions for free so you really know if you like it before you commit.”

Outrigging is a sport deeply rooted in Polynesian culture, having hailed from Hawaii.

"There's quite a lot of culture behind the sport because they regard their canoes as a life source,” Bellinger said.

"It was the only transport they had to get food, people and medical supplies between the islands.

"We follow certain rules. For example we always enter a canoe a certain way, point them a certain way, there's a lot of cultural traditions in the sport.”

Outrigging is a large community. The club has travelled worldwide, having attended events in Hawaii and the Cook Islands.

The world titles will be held in Tahiti next year.

Bellinger said it was the perfect sport for children.

"Outrigging is based on teamwork and respect for each other,” she said.

"It's essentially about teamwork and having respect for everyone

in your canoe and your canoe and your equipment and working together as a team.

"It's a really good sport for kids because you have to work together as a team.

"It will only work in the canoe if everyone works in harmony together. It's all about your team.”