Locals in for big blast

TRIO: Leah McMillan, Josh Knutson and Abbey Rowan have been at Anchor Bar since the very beginning.

GET strapped in for three weeks of "top notch” music at Anchor Bar.

With the New Year turning over, Anchor Bar owner Josh Knutson said he wanted to offer his loyal customers a special treat.

"We will have one of the finalists from X-Factor, Kylie Jane, coming up and also blues musician Tim Griffin, who is a star attraction from the Airlie Festival of Music,” he said. "We have a special guest from Hawaii who played the first reggae song in space who is also coming.”

The top class entertainment begins with Tim Griffin on January 28-29, the mystery performer coming February 12 and Kylie Jane will be raising her voice for Easter Saturday and Sunday.

Local musicians will maintain a regular presence at the bar, offering customers the perfect environment to cap off a busy week.

Anchor Bar has also revamped a new menu which has customers 'falling in love'.

Mr Knutson said the aged dry rib fillet supplied and aged for 60 days by award-winning Master Butchers Whitsunday was something special.

The chicken, apricot, creamed cheese and rockette ciabatta sandwich also has customers coming back for more.

Australia Day will also be one to remember at Anchor Bar with a pool party and homemade pies likely to be on the cards.