Locals walk to fight cystic fibrosis

Inge Hansen | 20th Nov 2016 9:47 AM
FIGHT FOR CURE: Claire Pullen, Faye Elder and Karli Elder at the Run as 1 for Cystic Fibrosis event in Proserpine this morning.
FIGHT FOR CURE: Claire Pullen, Faye Elder and Karli Elder at the Run as 1 for Cystic Fibrosis event in Proserpine this morning. Inge Hansen

IF FAYE Elder could use just one word to describe her daughter, Karli, "trooper" would be the number one choice and it's no secret others would say the same.

Diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at just three weeks old, Karli has undergone challenges no child should have to face and despite this, she has managed to remain a happy-go-lucky nine-year-old.

This morning, in a bid to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Australia, the Run as 1 for Cystic Fibrosis was held at St Catherine's Catholic College which saw a large group of locals participate in a 5km walk and a 1.5km dog walk.

Ms Elder said she was "uplifted" by the support shown by the community.

"We've been able to lift the profile and it's been an excuse to talk about it a bit more openly and let people know more about it," she said.

"We want a cure and if there's more awareness, then maybe we can get that."

Organised by Ms Elder and Karli's cousin, Claire Pullen, the event was not short of fun with food, drink, jumping castles and an enormous number of raffle prizes to be won - 65 to be exact.

Ms Elder said about $15,000 had been raised at the same event held in Mackay and hoped the same result would be achieved today.

She said she hoped to see more people made aware of the disease which has no known cure.

"It needs to have a larger profile and there needs to be more education and awareness," she said.

Among the crowd was Karli's first grade teacher, Emma Woodward, who said she thought the world of the youngster.

"The thing I love about Karli is she has no idea how fantastic she is and she has no idea how strong she is and how much she's loved," she said.

"She's honestly sunshine. She walks around she just lights up everywhere she goes."

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cystic fibrosis proserpine run as 1

