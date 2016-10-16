Logan's playground gets all on board

TOGETHER: Dan Hinton, Jono and Lisa Moir, Nathan Peacock, Eddy Whatman, Gary Shelley, Andrew Zambelli and Darren Dalby working on the playground.

THE next stage of Cannonvale's Logan's Adventure Playground was installed on Saturday with local businesses coming together to donate their time to the next stage of the special playground.

The edge fort is the newest addition to the childrens playground with the development fully funded by the Play and Shine Project Group.

Group president Lisa Christofersen said local businesses had generously volunteered the time to the latest development.

"They're all volunteering their time. We are absolutely indebted to GJ Gardner Homes and their trades,” she said.

"With these guys coming along, not only saving us money they're actually fast-forwarding the project.”

Local businesses Bluewater Plumbing, GJ Gardner Homes, Peacock Solid Plastering, Eddy Whatman Bricklaying, Gary Shelley Bobcat and Truck Hire, A2Z Concreting, CS Logistics, Coral Coast Tiling, Too Mutch Tiling, JPL Painting and Decorating all donated their time to the project over the weekend.

In memory of Logan, Lisa's son who sadly lost his battle with cancer, the $450,000 community project is planned to be completed by mid-next year.

"This playground not only represents his memory but how the town and community came together - they supported us in an amazing way,” Ms Christofersen said.

The latest stage of the development was the first to be fully funded by the Play and Shine Project Group through community donations and their own fundraising efforts.

People can support the playground by purchasing a fence picket for $99 that will have their name on it and can be purchased online at logansadventureplayground. com.